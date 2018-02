The sisters walked through the airport in style!

Kourtney rocked red sweatpants and chic black sunglasses that she paired with a red lip to complete the look.

Although she's nearly 8 months pregnant, Khloe made the long trip as well, keeping warm in a fur coat.

Kim kept it casual in sweatpants, a white sweater, furry coat and knee-high boots. But the most noticeable part of the reality star's outfit was her new, bright pink hair!

The 37-year-old spoke about the change with fans, writing on her website: “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink."

“Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it,” she continued. “Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!”

The sisters were also accompanied by KUWTK cameras on the trip.