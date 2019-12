Photo credit: Shutterstock

According to an article in the Washington Post , creating a Madame Tussaud wax figure takes over 350 hours of work. Sculptors look at paintings, photographs and videos and if they can meet the person, they take measurements. They then create a life-size clay model of their subject and a plaster mold is made of the face and the head. Hot wax is then poured into the mold and oil paint is used to achieve the correct skin tone and features. They add hair, hand-painted acrylic eyeballs and clothing before the process is complete.