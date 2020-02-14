trending in NEWS

Tickets for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant‘s public memorial at Staples Center went on sale on Friday, February 14. Fans can now register through Monday, February 17 to buy tickets to the event on Ticketmaster. Proceeds from the sales will go to the late athlete’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

