Tickets for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant‘s public memorial at Staples Center went on sale on Friday, February 14. Fans can now register through Monday, February 17 to buy tickets to the event on Ticketmaster. Proceeds from the sales will go to the late athlete’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
View this post on Instagram
#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together ❤️❤️💜💛
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
