Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13 to announce that she was changing the name of late husband Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Sports Foundation to include daughter Gianna Bryant, who passed alongside her father and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26.
Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita #wings @mambamambacitasports
❤️Happy 50th birthday, Puffy! @diddy
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
