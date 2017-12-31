We’re Laughing Too
Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Pregnant Kylie's Absence In New Holiday Photo
The youngest of the Kar-Jenner klan has been missing from several family photos.
Looks like Kourtney Kardashian is in on the joke as well regarding her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner’s absence from most of their recent photos. The mommy of three posted a funny holiday pic last night featuring several of her family members, but once again… no Kylie. Click-through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!