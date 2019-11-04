Following Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday celebration, Kris Jenner appeared to kick back and get loose. While on a private jet with family, Kris, 63, was seen getting wild.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Following Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday celebration, Kris Jenner appeared to kick back and get loose. While on a private jet with family, Kris, 63, was seen getting wild.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!