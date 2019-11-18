Kim Kardashian was against changing the name of her shapewear brand Kimono after she was accused of cultural appropriation right before the launch. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed on the November 17 episode that she only decided to change the name to SKIMS after the mayor of Kyoto, Japan reached out to her publicist. In fact, she dismissed initial criticism, claiming that it may have just been “15 people” who were offended by her Kimono shapewear.
