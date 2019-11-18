Photo credit: MEGA

As OK! readers know, Kim faced backlash in June for naming her brand after the traditional Japanese garment. She initially stood by the name and released a statement to the New York Times on June 27 that read, “I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment. I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”