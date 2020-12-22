Who exactly was Kyle Milliken, the 41-year-old Kentucky man that was found dead at his home, along with his 35-year-old wife and two young sons, all apparently gunned down in a vicious murder-suicide?

Facebook records show that Milliken seemed to be distraught over tension in his marriage, alluding in an emotion-filled post that wife Ashley was “betraying” him. He wrote the post just hours before the tragic shootings.

That said, a deeper dive into both husband and wife’s Facebook accounts show absolutely no trace of any problems brewing in the family. While it is, of course, common for many to carefully curate social media to present a shiny outlook to the world, the Milliken family actually appeared to be the real deal, with dozens of sunny and smiling photos documenting a clan busy with sports, activities, date nights and faith-based affirmations.

Additionally, both husband and wife had numerous friends commenting over the years what a perfect family and couple they were.

But who were Kyle and Ashley, exactly, and what could have led to their disastrous ends? OK! takes a look inside the Milliken family to hunt for clues.