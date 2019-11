Photo credit: INSTARImages

Los Angeles residents from all over the city have made efforts to stay safe during the fires. LeBron, 34, and his family had to leave their $23 million Brentwood mansion in the early hours of October 28. The NBA star tweeted about the situation and urged everyone to stay safe.“I [praying hands emoji] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fire emojis] now!” LeBron tweeted . “Pretty please get to safety ASAP.” The Los Angeles Lakers player also sent his gratitude to those working hard to keep the city in check. “My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!”