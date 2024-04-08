OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fit Physique While on Lavish Vacation With Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos

Source: Mega
Apr. 8 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is showing the world her killer body!

The makeup mogul, 26, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 7, to share a slew of sultry bikini snaps from her lavish getaway to Turks and Caicos with older sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian as rumors have swirled that her romance with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet has come to an end.

Source: @kyliejenner/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner flaunted her toned body in a rhinestone bikini.

"Back in paradise," Kylie captioned the round-up of pictures of herself in a rhinestone bikini while posing on the rocks near the water.

In another set of photos, The Kardashians star rocked a brown workout set alongside the caption, "@alo on vacation >>."

While Kylie enjoyed her time with her famous siblings, who also shared glimpses into their glamorous vacation on social media, speculation about the status of the mother-of-two's relationship with the Dune actor, 28, has made headlines.

Source: @kyliejenner/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner jetted off to Turks and Caicos with Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

As OK! previously reported, the two have been busy in their work lives, which has reportedly made it harder for the makeup mogul and the actor to keep their romance going.

"They’re hardly together anymore,” an insider claimed as the Little Women actor has been busy filming the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic in New York while the reality star has been in the middle of the launch of her canned vodka drink, Sprinter.

"One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change," the source continued of a potential reconciliation.

Source: @kyliejenner/INSTAGRAM

Rumors have swirled about the alleged end of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance.

Kylie Jenner
"They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," the insider claimed.

After the pair went public with their love in September 2023, they were spotted smooching at a Beyoncé concert. They went on to attend the 2024 Golden Globes together, where they packed on the PDA. However, according to people in the Wonka star's inner circle, he wasn't comfortable with being in the spotlight for his relationship.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider alleged.

Source: Mega

Timothée Chalamet had been wanting to keep his romance with Kylie Jenner private.

Source: OK!

"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source added.

