Kylie Jenner All Smiles as She Puts Bikini Body on Display in Turks and Caicos Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
Is Kylie Jenner trying to show Timothée Chalamet what he’s missing?
Over the last few days, The Kardashians star has been posting multiple photo dumps of her stunning Turks and Caicos vacation amid rumors she and the Call Me By Your Name actor have ended their relationship.
In one post — captioned “happy era” — the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked seductive in a small green bikini while swimming in the crystal blue water. Another snap displayed the 26-year-old on a balcony in a bright orange two-piece swimsuit as her skin glistened in the sun.
This could be one way Jenner is attempting to get Chalamet’s attention after fans have speculated the duo — who debuted their romance at the 2024 Golden Globes — called it quits.
As OK! previously reported, a source recently spilled that the two have drifted apart.
While the brunette beauty has been busy going on her trip as well as promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in L.A., Chalamet has been filming a Bob Dylan biopic in New York, which has made it difficult for the couple to stay close.
"They’re hardly together anymore,” the insider dished. “One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."
“They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," the source shared.
Though this source insisted the celebs are no longer an item, another insider said the stars are just laying low after all the buzz they received in January.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," they said.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source added.
Fans even suspected Chalamet was at the Kardashian-Jenner family Easter after Kim Kardashian posted a glimpse of the brood’s stunning tablescape, where the Skims founder seemed to have unfocused one of the name cards.
"They really blurred out Timothee’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed.
Another Redditt user noted, "Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothee’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!"