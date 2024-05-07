'Mean Girl' Kylie Jenner Appears to Ignore Lana Del Rey While Chatting With Sister Kim Kardashian at 2024 Met Gala: Watch
Was Kylie Jenner purposely rude at the 2024 Met Gala or was there just too much going on?
As the first Monday in May came and went, fans were still reliving every star-studded moment from one of fashion's biggest nights of the year — including a questionable interaction the makeup mogul had with Lana Del Rey and her sister Kim Kardashian at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famous steps.
In a viral video shared to TikTok, Jenner could be seen running into Kardashian after walking the red carpet and up the elegant staircase.
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared excited to see her older sibling, she seemed to care much less about Del Rey's presence as she stood next to Kardashian for a joint interview.
In the clip, Del Rey looked like she was saying something to the two famous siblings, however, Jenner cut her off mid sentence and started to walk away.
Social media users noticed the awkward interaction and called out both Jenner and Kardashian for seeming rude to the "Summertime Sadness" singer — who also faced backlash for hanging out with the SKIMS founder in the first place considering her close friendship with Taylor Swift.
"Did Kylie just ignore mother Lana is she joking 😭?" one TikTok user commented, as another declared: "REAL life mean girls !!!! Did y'all SEE that?"
"Kylie couldn’t even give Lana the time of day 😩😭," a third person noted, while a fourth asked, "why does it look like Kylie and Kim looked away as Lana was still speaking?" and a fifth claimed, "poor Lana. It’s like the nerdy girl talking to the two popular girls in high school and they just ignore her and laugh about her later."
Regardless of the potentially shady encounter, Jenner put on a powerful persona as she graced the Met Gala with her presence in a custom-made Oscar de la Renta ivory gown.
The 26-year-old's dress "was inspired by the garden statues mentioned in J. G. Ballard’s short story The Garden of Time," which also happened to be the dress code theme for this year's event, per Vogue.
Kardashian, on the other hand, opted for a metallic John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown, which she covered up with a thin gray cardigan draped over her shoulders.
Last, but certainly not least, Del Rey made quite the statement in an Alexander McQueen ensemble representing a tree pulled straight out of a forest. The outfit was even complete with a tull and twig headpiece.