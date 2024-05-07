'Mean Girl' Kylie Jenner Appears to Ignore Lana Del Rey While Chatting With Sister Kim Kardashian at 2024 Met Gala: Watch

Was Kylie Jenner purposely rude at the 2024 Met Gala or was there just too much going on?

As the first Monday in May came and went, fans were still reliving every star-studded moment from one of fashion's biggest nights of the year — including a questionable interaction the makeup mogul had with Lana Del Rey and her sister Kim Kardashian at the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famous steps.