Khloé Kardashian Hypes Up Sister Kim Despite Receiving Backlash for Cinched Waist Look at 2024 Met Gala
Khloé Kardashian might not be a fan of attending the Met Gala herself, but she's more than happy to hype up her famous family from afar.
On Monday, May 6, Kim Kardashian, her mom, Kris Jenner, and younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner stepped out in show-stopping ensembles to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
While Khloé opted out of making an appearance at the exclusive evening, she was quick to share her reactions via social media.
"I am NOT OK!!!!!!! Holy smokes Batman," the Good-American co-founder wrote alongside photos of Kim re-shared to Khloé's Instagram Story.
For the Met Gala, Kim showed off her tiny waist in a sheer John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown and accessorized the metallic look with a thin gray cardigan draped over her shoulders.
While Khloé loved the SKIMS founder's fashion moment, some social media critics complained about her seemingly over-cinched waist and felt the shawl threw off the entire style.
Khloé also complimented Kylie's custom-made ivory gown by Oscar de la Renta, as she re-shared a video of the makeup mogul posing on the red carpet in the eye-catching ensemble — which featured a statement train and cone-shaped detail around her chest.
"A vintage Barbie!!!!!! A vintage Barbie!!!" Khloé wrote alongside the clip of Kylie.
- Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Very Lucky' Ex Tristan Thompson Is an 'Incredible Father' Despite Making 'Mistakes' in Their Relationship
- Khloé Kardashian Responds to Suggestion She Should Date Women
- Khloé Kardashian Insists She's 'Alone and Thriving' Years After Drama With Unfaithful Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson
Continuing to hype up her siblings, Khloé gushed over a video of Kendall revealing she was the first "human being" to ever wear her dress of choice, as it came from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 looks for Givenchy haute couture and had only ever been placed on a mannequin.
"Kendall you are a living angel! Wow!!!!!" Khloé praised. "I am not ok if anyone is concerned. I think I need to be resuscitated."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last, but not least, Khloé gave a special shout-out to her mom — who arrived at the event in a white satin Oscar de la Renta floral embroidered coat and gown.
"My forever and ever and ever queen!!!!! My regal mama! I drool for you always," Khloé expressed while re-sharing a clip of the famed momager.
While Khloé isn't one for red carpets in general and rarely appears alongside her sisters at high-profile events, she did make her Met Gala debut in 2022 in a glistening gold Moschino gown.
Following her appearance at the exclusive event two years ago, Khloé tweeted: "Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!"