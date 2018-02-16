COUPLES
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Seen Together For The First Time Since Having Stormi

February 16, 2018 10:12AM

The pair was wearing medical masks.

Kylie Jenner and baby daddy Travis Scott haven’t been seen together in a long time, especially because Kylie’s been laying low for nine months while she was pregnant. There have been rumors the two called it quits, but it looks like they might still be a couple! They were spotted together for the first time since the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster. The rapper shared a selfie of him and Kylie on Snapchat. Click through for more details!

Travis shared a photo of him and Kylie wearing medical masks. He wrote "bdjxjkdn" over the photo.
The new dad has been spotted out since Stormi arrived, but he hasn't been seen with Kylie.
It looks like the couple is still going strong, despite Kylie setting some strict rules for the musician post-arrest. Travis recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
But the couple still has no plans to live together soon. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy," a source said.
Kylie also spent Valentine's Day alone, leading many to believe the couple is on the rocks.
What do you think about Kylie and Travis' relationship? Let us know in the comments.

