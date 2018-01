The frigid temps across the nation has put many people in an uncomfortable deep freeze, but the 31-year-old pop star proved to her social media followers that it is all blue skies and sunny weather wherever she’s been!

The “Born This Way” singer posted a photo of herself on Twitter yesterday wearing a white thong bikini that showed off her many body tattoos (she has 14 in total).

David Bowie on her left ribcage, an intricate rose tattoo tracing her hips and the top of her behind, and what appeared to be a hand grasping at air. Wow! Among them was of the late musicianon her left ribcage, an intricate rose tattoo tracing her hips and the top of her behind, and what appeared to be a hand grasping at air. Wow!

Her blonde strands were swept into a high ponytail as she gazed up at the sky. She wrote, “Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life.”

The Grammy winner has had a lot to look forward to this year, as she begins a residency at MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas . She wrote on her Twitter just last month when it was announced, “It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed!”