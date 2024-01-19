OK Magazine
Britney Spears Dances Around in See-Through Red Outfit After Reactivating Instagram Account: Photos

britney spears dances red outfit instagram photos
Source: @britneyspeasrs/Instagram
By:

Jan. 19 2024

Britney Spears is the true dancing queen.

Only the Princess of Pop's 42.6 million followers were able to see Spears show off her groovy moves in a video shared Thursday, January 18, as the 42-year-old's account has been set to private since she reactivated it earlier this week.

britney spears dances red outfit instagram photos
Source: @britneyspeasrs/Instagram

Britney Spears danced around in a red dress after reactivating her Instagram account.

"Just me," Spears captioned the upload — which featured the "Toxic" singer dancing around in a shimmering, see-through long-sleeved red mini dress and open-toed black high heels to the tune of Chris Isaak's "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing."

Flaunting skimpy outfits to the beat of music is nothing new for Spears, as she's been sharing similar clips for years, in addition to the occasional naked photos she teases fans with from time to time.

britney spears dances red outfit instagram photos
Source: @britneyspeasrs/Instagram

The pop star briefly deleted her profile earlier this week.

The "Circus" hitmaker's followers did see her account go dark earlier this week, however, she reactivated it hours later.

Spears didn't provide an explanation behind her decision to remove herself from the social media app for a short while, though it's also something she's done on numerous other occasions.

britney spears dances red outfit instagram photos
Source: @britneyspeasrs/Instagram

Britney spears also recently vowed to 'never return to the music industry.'

It seems social media is what Spears plans to stick to career-wise for now, considering she vowed to "never return to the music industry" after rumors swirled she was "turning to random people to do a new album."

The "random people" in question were five-time Grammy nominee Julia Michaels and well-known collaborator Charli XCX — both named in reports claiming the trio joined forces to help Spears with her tenth album.

britney spears dances red outfit instagram photos
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people. For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!" Spears revealed in a lengthy message shared to Instagram on Wednesday, January 3.

She continued: "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth. Have you read the news these days??? I’m so LOVED and blessed!!!"

Source: OK!

Spears last released a full-length album in 2016, and notably has only dropped two singles since she was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.

The two tracks were both collaborations: "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John, released in August 2022, and "Mind Your Business" with Will.i.am, which dropped in July of last year.

