Lizzo proudly rocked a bikini on the beach in snapshots shared to Instagram on Friday, February 7. The singer donned a bright red swimsuit as she dipped her toes in the ocean and struck some poses on the sand. The Grammy winner recently dealt with some criticism over her body when celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels made controversial comments about her weight.

