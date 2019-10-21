Lori Harvey crashed her car in Beverly Hills after spending the day in Malibu, California on October 20. According to both Lori and Future’s Instagram Stories, the exes may have been together just hours before the crash!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lori Harvey crashed her car in Beverly Hills after spending the day in Malibu, California on October 20. According to both Lori and Future’s Instagram Stories, the exes may have been together just hours before the crash!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!