Photo credit: Shutterstock

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation at 9:48PM on October 20 after she rolled her vehicle. Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the accident. “She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene. Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court.”