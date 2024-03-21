Luann de Lesseps Addresses Olivier Sarkozy Romance Rumors After Cozy NYC Date

"I've known him for a long time. We're friends. We went to have lunch," de Lesseps admitted to McDonald before hinting at a possible romance. "We'll see..."

The Crappie Lake alum was spotted out with Sarkozy in early March dining at Le Bilboquet restaurant in New York City looking cozy on a two-hour date.

"Luann’s a huge flirt," an insider claimed about de Lesseps. "She likes to have a good time, and it certainly looked like she was doing just that with Olivier."