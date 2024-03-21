Luann de Lesseps Addresses Olivier Sarkozy Romance Rumors After Cozy NYC Date
Luann de Lesseps is spilling the tea about what's going on between herself and Olivier Sarkozy.
During a Thursday, March 21, appearance on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City OG 58, was asked by the standup comedian, 53, about her headline-making date with Mary-Kate Olsen's former husband, 54.
"I've known him for a long time. We're friends. We went to have lunch," de Lesseps admitted to McDonald before hinting at a possible romance. "We'll see..."
The Crappie Lake alum was spotted out with Sarkozy in early March dining at Le Bilboquet restaurant in New York City looking cozy on a two-hour date.
"Luann’s a huge flirt," an insider claimed about de Lesseps. "She likes to have a good time, and it certainly looked like she was doing just that with Olivier."
"They’ve known each other socially for a while and share many friends," the source explained of their connection. "She’s single, he’s single, the timing was right."
"She appreciates that he’s worldly and successful at what he does," the insider noted of the banker. “He’s also cultured, knows quite a bit about art and literature and theater, so the conversation is always stimulating."
Sarkozy was married to the fashion designer, 37, from 2015 until 2021, when they finalized their messy divorce.
The cabaret star has been uniquely open with the public about her love life and recently told Derek Zagami about a date she went on with an older man.
"I actually had a date last night with a guy that's 62 years old but really attractive," the performer admitted in an interview. "He continues to model to this day, does very well, is the salt-and-pepper gray."
The reality star has also dished on her "chemistry" with Southern Hospitality cast member Joe Bradley — despite his romance with Summer House alum Danielle Olivera. "We went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that?" she explained in a separate interview.
“He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way,” the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer noted.
De Lesseps exclusively revealed to OK! last year that she and Sonja Morgan made sure to keep their dating momentum going while filming their RHONY spin-off in rural Illinois.
"The guys with these big monster trucks invited us for dinner, and we said, 'Let's go to a restaurant!' And they said, 'Well, we don't go to restaurants.' And we're like, 'OK, well, we're going to a restaurant tonight!'" the entertainer recalled. "They show up after being covered in dirt the whole day. They show up in button-down shirts, and I said, 'Wow! You guys clean up really well!' and he goes, 'Well, I wear these shirts for church, for funerals, and court!'"