Luann de Lesseps' Romance With Olivier Sarkozy 'Didn't Work' Because He Was 'Boring,' Her Pal Patti Stanger Claims
Patti Stanger is spilling the tea on Luann de Lesseps and Olivier Sarkozy's ill-fated romance.
After The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, and Mary-Kate Olsen's former husband, 54, were spotted getting cozy on a date in March, the Millionaire Matchmaker star, 62, and close pal of de Lesseps confirmed the pair didn't move forward with their relationship.
"It didn’t work. He didn’t want to do anything. He’s like, ‘I like to stay home, I don’t want to go anywhere,'" Stanger recalled the cabaret star telling her about Sarkozy.
"Luann is the life of the party. There’s no way. She’s like, ‘He was so boring,'" the star of the new CW reality series, The Matchmaker, said of de Lesseps.
Although the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer said she and the businessman had known each other for years, Stanger claimed de Lesseps told her they met on the dating app Raya. However, the two were not in the same places in their lives to get serious.
"Listen, when somebody is negative about their marriage or their relationships and all they want to do is hibernate, they’re not healthy yet," Stanger explained. "That doesn’t mean they can’t be healthy, [but] I think he was depressed, from what it sounded like. I mean, I wasn’t there. But I think he was depressed."
"He came off one of the most famous, beautiful women in the world," the love expert claimed about Sarkozy's marriage to The Row co-founder, 37, which ended in 2021. "She was gorgeous and she’s rich. That was not a broke chick, OK? She didn’t need his money.”
Stanger went on to express how the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum, who was previously married to entrepreneur Alexandre de Lesseps for 17 years, may want to hit pause on the French men for a while. "I was like, ‘Stay away from — nothing against the French, but you had a lot of French men,'" she noted scarcastically. "Maybe we try the Italians this time or a Greek or something, you know?"
As OK! previously reported, de Lesseps was recently asked about what was going on between herself and Sarkozy after they were spotted together. "I've known him for a long time. We're friends. We went to have lunch," she told "Juicy Scoop" host Heather McDonald. "We'll see."
Page Six conducted the interview with Stanger.