Luann de Lesseps' Romance With Olivier Sarkozy 'Didn't Work' Because He Was 'Boring,' Her Pal Patti Stanger Claims

Although the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer said she and the businessman had known each other for years, Stanger claimed de Lesseps told her they met on the dating app Raya. However, the two were not in the same places in their lives to get serious.

"Listen, when somebody is negative about their marriage or their relationships and all they want to do is hibernate, they’re not healthy yet," Stanger explained. "That doesn’t mean they can’t be healthy, [but] I think he was depressed, from what it sounded like. I mean, I wasn’t there. But I think he was depressed."