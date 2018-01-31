NEWS
Staying Positive

Unbothered! Luann De Lesseps Kicks It With Sonja Morgan As Judge Orders Attorney To Hand Over Evidence

January 31, 2018 16:36PM

The reality star faces five years in prison due to her drunken hotel room arrest.

Although Luann De Lesseps is dealing with some difficult times as of late due to the aftermath of her drunken hotel room arrest back in December, she has been relying on her friends to keep her upbeat and focused throughout it all. The Real Housewives of New York star just posted a photo of her out and about with co-star Sonja Morgan, with whom she looked a lot happier than she has in quite some time. 

It has been one heck of a month for Luann, who was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida on multiple charges after being discovered intoxicated in a hotel room that wasn’t her own with an unidentified man. 
She then spent the better part of the month in rehab for her alcohol issues, from which she checked out early last week. "It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support", she tweeted.
Although she seemed to be in good spirits after the arrest and leaving rehab, she’s still going to have to answer to the law as she was just hit with three of the charges related to the drunken incident, and could face up to five years in prison for her behavior.  
Luann decided to keep her mind off of her troubles by hitting up cabaret club Green Room 42 in NYC with Sonja and performer Ben Rimalower. It was revealed shortly before the new year that she is planning on doing her own cabaret show called “Countess and Friends” this year, barring any unforeseen circumstances with the case. 
Her friends haven't been the only ones providing her support, as her adorable dog Aston is keeping her company in the snowy Big Apple weather.  "Snow days with Aston,” she captioned the adorable video.
She’s also done a 180 when it comes to who she hires, as an insider revealed to Radar Online that she wants her employees to be completely sober. “Luann seems to have learned her lesson and wants to be sober now. She is telling all applicants in the first interview that drinking and substance abuse of any kind will not be tolerated, especially when on the clock."
