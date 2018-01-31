Staying Positive
Unbothered! Luann De Lesseps Kicks It With Sonja Morgan As Judge Orders Attorney To Hand Over Evidence
The reality star faces five years in prison due to her drunken hotel room arrest.
Although Luann De Lesseps is dealing with some difficult times as of late due to the aftermath of her drunken hotel room arrest back in December, she has been relying on her friends to keep her upbeat and focused throughout it all. The Real Housewives of New York star just posted a photo of her out and about with co-star Sonja Morgan, with whom she looked a lot happier than she has in quite some time.
