Every year we look forward to the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — the kick-off to the Christmas season.
The parade began with a single balloon in 1924 and now has become a TV spectacle, with over-the-top floats, larger-than-life balloons and incredible performances.
From Ariana Grande performing with the cast of Hairspray Live! to the iconic Barney balloon meeting its untimely fate — the parade has been full of some truly incredible moments.
With the ongoing pandemic, the event will look a little different this year. Instead of a parade that walks the streets of NYC, there will be a smaller celebration in front of the iconic Macy’s store on 34th Street.
Scroll through to see 10 unbelievable moments from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade over the years.
