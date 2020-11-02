The rule book is out the window for 2020! Yes, it’s only November, but Mariah Carey is reminding us why she is the Queen of Christmas.

The pop icon took to Instagram over the weekend and posted a video of a spooky character opening a series of doors and revealing Carey sitting in front of a tree with snow falling down around her.

Carey is seen looking at her watch and saying, “It’s time,” while her infamous song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts to play.

She does add, “But let’s get through Thanksgiving first.”

Her famous friends are quick to reply and seemingly on board to just fast forward and jump right into the Christmas spirit. Tamar Braxton wrote, “You are my best friend and that’s all to that story period😘😩😂.” While Idol alum Jennifer Hudson commented, “No need, let’s go! My Christmas music starts today!”

Christmas music is synonymous with the Carey classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It’s on the radio, your friends house and in every store you shop in for those holiday finds. Carey spoke about the success of the holiday hit last year — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release. The superstar said the song was more of a “gradual” build and wasn’t as popular then as it is now.

“I feel like people have grown up with the song, and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays,” she said at the time. “That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”

Carey sent her “Lambs” into a frenzy last month when she teased a possible Christmas duet with pop princess Ariana Grande.

The Grammy winner posted on her Instagram a photo that showed three chairs from what appeared to be a music video set. The seat in the middle had the initials “MC” on the back, while the ones on either side had “AG” and “JH” on them. The bestselling author simply captioned the photo with a Christmas tree emoji. Fans were quick to guess that the initials stood for pop divas Grande and Hudson.

One fan commented, “AG?? ARIANA GRANDE??? OMG YALLLL,” while another enthusiastically wrote, “OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY.” Even TV network MTV responded, saying, “PINCH ME.”

Carey is staying busy this holiday season, she has an upcoming special on Apple TV+ titled, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. “The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world,” the streaming giant said in a statement about the holiday spectacle.