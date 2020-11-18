Ask and you shall receive! Reigning Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has confirmed that pop sensations Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson will be joining her for a holiday TV special.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will debut globally December 4 on Apple TV+. The streaming giant described the event as “an innovative special” that would mix music, dancing and animation “driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress teased the special on Instagram back in October, with an on-set photo featuring three director chairs with the initials MC, AG and JH along with a Christmas tree emoji.

Her “lambs” quickly commented on her post, assuming the initials stood for Grande and Hudson.

One fan commented, “AG?? ARIANA GRANDE??? OMG YALLLL,” while another enthusiastically wrote, “OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY.” Even TV network MTV responded, saying, “PINCH ME.”

Not only can we confirm that Grande and Hudson are appearing in the holiday spectacle, but they are collaborating with Carey on a single and music video reimagining the Carey-penned tune “Oh Santa!” — the song originally appeared on her 2010 album Merry Christmas II You.

Other A-listers joining the pop divas include comedian Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri and Billy Eichner.

“Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day, Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey,” Apple said in a statement about the new special.

#MariahsMagicalChristmas coming to @appletv on december 4th (no i’m not okay nor will i ever recover) 🤍 love u forever @mariahcarey pic.twitter.com/aDKo9BcUAA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 18, 2020

Grande couldn’t resist her excitement about joining Carey on stage. She tweeted out, “#MariahsMagicalChristmas coming to @appletv on december 4th (no i’m not okay nor will i ever recover) love u forever @mariahcarey.”

“It’s official!! I can finally tell you all that I will be in @MariahCarey’s Christmas special,” Hudson gushed on Twitter. “Thank you so much for having me Mariah! Mark your calendars Team JHud.”

The companion soundtrack to the holiday TV event is said to be full of new interpretations on Christmas classics, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride,” and will be available on Apple music December 4.