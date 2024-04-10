Mama June Hasn't Seen One of Her Granddaughters Since Their Mom Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's December Funeral
Mama June is trying to keep her spirits up after eldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell passed away from cancer in December 2023.
The reality star gave an update on family life as she parents Cardwell's daughter Kaitlyn, 11, whose father is not in her life. Meanwhile, June upsettingly revealed she's lost touch with Cardwell's other daughter, Kylee, 8, who is living with her dad and Anna's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.
"This is the truth: Kylee's dad shouldn't be raising Kylee and I shouldn't be raising Kaitlyn. [Their] mother, Anna, should be raising them and that's what I say over and over and over again," June shared in a new interview. "I even tell Kaitlyn that very often, 'I'll never replace your mother.'"
"I can't answer for Kylee because we have not seen her since the funeral but Kaitlyn is doing amazing," the matriarch noted. "She's going to public school. She's doing more amazing than she was in her private school as far as grades and stuff."
"I'm sure Kaitlyn does have her good days and she has her bad days — just like me, I have my good days, my bad days," she added.
As OK! reported, June took custody of Kaitlyn following Anna's passing, while her former son-in-law took daughter Kylee. However, Michael also wants to be the parent of Kaitlyn, claiming in court documents that he's more fit for the role.
"June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent," the court filing read. "Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was 8 months old and has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna. Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the child's minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest."
In June's response, she claimed Michael "frequently physically abused Anna and the child. It would not be in the child's best interest to be in the plaintiff's care and control."
In another interview, June revealed what it was like to by her daughter's side as her health declined following a vacation.
"Once she came back here and she [had] seen the nurses and all of that, they was just telling us that she was starting to transition," she recalled. "I just thought it was because she was out from the trip and stuff like that. But no, it really was she was just transitioning."
It was then that the relatives banded together at the 29-year-old's request.
"That's really what Anna kept repeating, 'I want to spend more time with family. I want to spend more time together,'" June said. "We came together and made that happen."
