Mama June Hasn't Seen One of Her Granddaughters Since Their Mom Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's December Funeral

As OK! reported, June took custody of Kaitlyn following Anna's passing, while her former son-in-law took daughter Kylee. However, Michael also wants to be the parent of Kaitlyn, claiming in court documents that he's more fit for the role.

"June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent," the court filing read. "Petitioner has been a stable and consistent part of the minor child's life since she was 8 months old and has continued to do so even after years from his divorce from Anna. Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the child's minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest."