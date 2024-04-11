Mama June Admits She Spent Alana Thompson's 'DWTS' Money — But Insists Child Star Still Has $200,000 in Savings: 'She's Not Broke'
Mama June's story keeps changing!
Although the mother-of-four finally admitted she did spend all of daughter Alana Thompson's earnings from Dancing With the Stars on things such as housing and nail appointments, she insisted the 18-year-old still has plenty of cash.
"I did not spend 12 years of money," she told a news outlet ahead of the Friday, April 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. "It was only from one show [Dancing With The Stars]."
"Alana has money in a Coogan account that she is choosing not to touch — and it is in the six figures," she continued. "It's like is over $200,000 ... She doesn't not have money. She's not broke."
Mama June clarified that Alana was paid $60,000 for her appearance on the talent competition, but after California taxes, it only amounted to around $35,000 which was spent on "bills" and "whatever her [daughter's] needs were," including extras like getting her nails and lashes done.
"We also stayed out in California back in 2018 when she was on Dancing With The Stars and that did cost," she added. "Unfortunately, I didn't have a ton of money myself. I used that money to reinvest in her and support us through that time."
"That's the only money in question," she reiterated. "It's not hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was only the money from the one show, and I put the recommended amount of money, which was 20% into her savings. And, you know, this may sound rude, but legally I don't have to pay or give any money back."
Despite her claims that she only touched the DWTS money, earlier in the season, June confessed she also spent the last of the family's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo money on buying a home.
This comes after OK! reported that Alana told her mother in no uncertain terms that she is not to visit her in Colorado after she leaves for college due to their squabbles over the alleged missing money.
"When I moved to Colorado, I'm moving for a reason," she said in a confessional. "You done put me through all this drama and stress back home in Georgia, just imagine what you finna [sic] going to go out there and do in Colorado."
Daily Mail spoke with June about the allegedly stolen funds.