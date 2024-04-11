OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > mama june shannon
OK LogoREALITY TV

Mama June Admits She Spent Alana Thompson's 'DWTS' Money — But Insists Child Star Still Has $200,000 in Savings: 'She's Not Broke'

mama june spent alana thompson dwts money k savings pp
Source: wetv
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Mama June's story keeps changing!

Although the mother-of-four finally admitted she did spend all of daughter Alana Thompson's earnings from Dancing With the Stars on things such as housing and nail appointments, she insisted the 18-year-old still has plenty of cash.

Article continues below advertisement
mama june spent alana thompson dwts money k savings
Source: wetv

Alana Thompson was furious after discovering she only had $33,000 from her life as a child star.

"I did not spend 12 years of money," she told a news outlet ahead of the Friday, April 12, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. "It was only from one show [Dancing With The Stars]."

"Alana has money in a Coogan account that she is choosing not to touch — and it is in the six figures," she continued. "It's like is over $200,000 ... She doesn't not have money. She's not broke."

Article continues below advertisement
mama june spent alana thompson dwts money k savings
Source: wetv

June husband, Justin Stroud, took Alana's side in the argument.

Article continues below advertisement

Mama June clarified that Alana was paid $60,000 for her appearance on the talent competition, but after California taxes, it only amounted to around $35,000 which was spent on "bills" and "whatever her [daughter's] needs were," including extras like getting her nails and lashes done.

"We also stayed out in California back in 2018 when she was on Dancing With The Stars and that did cost," she added. "Unfortunately, I didn't have a ton of money myself. I used that money to reinvest in her and support us through that time."

Article continues below advertisement
mama june spent alana thompson dwts money k savings
Source: wetv

Alana asked June not to visit her at college in Colorado.

MORE ON:
mama june shannon
Article continues below advertisement

"That's the only money in question," she reiterated. "It's not hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was only the money from the one show, and I put the recommended amount of money, which was 20% into her savings. And, you know, this may sound rude, but legally I don't have to pay or give any money back."

Despite her claims that she only touched the DWTS money, earlier in the season, June confessed she also spent the last of the family's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo money on buying a home.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
mama june spent alana thompson dwts money k savings
Source: wetv

Mama June insisted she didn't 'steal' any money from Alana.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after OK! reported that Alana told her mother in no uncertain terms that she is not to visit her in Colorado after she leaves for college due to their squabbles over the alleged missing money.

"When I moved to Colorado, I'm moving for a reason," she said in a confessional. "You done put me through all this drama and stress back home in Georgia, just imagine what you finna [sic] going to go out there and do in Colorado."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail spoke with June about the allegedly stolen funds.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.