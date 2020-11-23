Get it, girl! Paulina Gretzky shared a cheeky nude photo while on vacation with her fiancé, Dustin Johnson, after he won the Masters on November 15.

Gretzky shared the steamy snap on their St. Barts vacation wearing just a straw hat on Saturday, November 21. The blonde beauty covered her chest with her arm and crossed her leg to keep her private parts from being exposed, while the hat shaded much of her face. She sat on a patio and gazed off into the distance, as she flaunted her toned abs.

The 31-year-old looks like she has been enjoying time on the beach as bikini shaped tan lines peeped out from beneath her covered chest.

6 TIMES DUSTIN JOHNSON WENT SHIRTLESS ON THE ‘GRAM — SEE THE SEXY SNAPS

“Je l’aime St. Barths,” Gretzky captioned the sultry snap, which means “I love St. Barts” in French.

Of course, social media went wild over the sexy photo. “The hottest,” Samantha Maddox, who is the wife of Johnson’s brother, Austin, wrote with a fire emoji. “DJ won more than Masters…” one user wrote. “Better than the green jacket,” another chimed in. “Holy smokes,” a third fan gushed.

Johnson won the Masters last week, and the couple quickly escaped to warmer weather to celebrate. The two were accompanied to the island by Johnson’s brother, Austin and his wife, Samantha, Gretzky’s BFF Kim Melnichenko and her partner, Matt Forss, pals Emily Birdsall and her man, Sam, and former caddie Miguel Rivera. They are reportedly staying in a luxury apartment.

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

Johnson won the Masters Tournament a few weeks ago and broke a new record. Johnson won by five strokes with a record 20 under par total of 268, which was jointly held by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. The win made Johnson the first World No. 1 to win the Masters since Woods in 2002.

However, one of the most memorable moments was the intimate kiss the couple shared after he won the trophy, which they both shared on social media. “honey, i’m forever & always your biggest fan. so proud of you @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky captioned the photo. “Dreams do come true … we did it @paulinagretzky,” Johnson wrote alongside the same snap.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 14 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

The pair — who got engaged in 2013 — met in 2009 and seem stronger than ever after they recovered from an alleged cheating scandal in 2015. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson said after rumors spread that he cheated on Gretzky.

Johnson and Gretzky share two children together, 5-year-old Tatum and 3-year-old River.