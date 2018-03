They took their precious kids, 3-year-old Wyatt and 1-year-old Dimitri, out for a gorgeous day in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The family of four kept it casually comfortable for the afternoon stroll before meeting up with some friends.

Dimitri looked to be having a blast as daddy Ashton hoisted him up, whereas Wyatt was playfully biting the head of her doll!

very fashion-forward dress when mommy Mila took her out to an art class back in January. Wyatt's colorful style continues to evolve with each family outing we see her in! She wore an equally adorable andwhen mommy Mila took her out to an art class back in January.

Although Mila wasn't nominated for an Oscar last night, she did happen to win a much different prestigious award recently: Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals! She happily accepted the honor in late January.