trending in NEWS
- ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Burglary While High On Meth
- 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Star Mendeecees Harris Is Released From Prison
- Hannah Brown’s Mom Gets A Lap Dance From Alan During Her ‘DWTS' Live Tour Debut
- Shaquille O’Neal’s Heartbreaking Tribute To ‘Little Brother’ Kobe Bryant
- Rick Fox Breaks His Silence After It Was Rumored That He Was Killed In Crash
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are legally single again! The couple finalized their divorce on Tuesday, January 28 after making the decision to split in August 2019. They only lasted eight months after tying the knot in December 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on
View this post on Instagram
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on
View this post on Instagram
Morning! It's Monday. 6am. And I'm standing in the rain. Gonna be a good week!
A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on
View this post on Instagram
Is it even fall if you’re not in double denim? 👖 💙
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Liam Hemsworth
- Miley Cyrus
Sound off in the comments below!