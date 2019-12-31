Slick Woods posted a video on December 30 of herself in a wheelchair and revealed her legs and her left hand is numb amid her cancer battle. The model made light of the situation and joked about heading to the strip club in her wheelchair.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Slick Woods posted a video on December 30 of herself in a wheelchair and revealed her legs and her left hand is numb amid her cancer battle. The model made light of the situation and joked about heading to the strip club in her wheelchair.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!