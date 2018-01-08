Grab Your Tissues
Nicole Kidman Dedicates Emotional Golden Globes Win To Mother & Keith Urban: 'I Love You So Much'
The actress took home Best Actress for her role in ‘Big Little Lies.’
Nicole Kidman has won big at the 2018 Golden Globes! The Big Little Lies actress won Best Actress in a TV movie or miniseries for her role as Celeste Wright in the HBO hit. And when she accepted the award, Nicole paid tribute to her mother and her husband, Keith Urban, in an emotional speech.
