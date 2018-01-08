Nicole Kidman Dedicates Emotional Golden Globes Win To Mother & Keith Urban: 'I Love You So Much'

After thanking her co-stars and the team behind the miniseries, Nicole paid special tribute to her mother. "Because of her, I'm standing here. My achievements are her achievements," she said.

The actress addressed the abuse her character suffers at the hands of her husband in Big Little Lies and explained that it “represents something that is the center of our conversation right now.”

"I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive,” she continued.

But then Nicole made sure to point out that her real-life situation was very different from that of her character’s, and thanked her husband Keith for being her support, despite rumors of marital woe over the years.

“When my cheek is against yours everything melts away and that is love. It’s true. I love you so much,” she said.