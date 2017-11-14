Heavily Pregnant Eniko Parrish Looks Ready To Pop Next To Cheater Husband Kevin Hart

Kevin, who has been under major scrutiny this past year for his admitted infidelity while married to Eniko, did his best to keep her in good spirits as she nears the end of her pregnancy.

She’s done a good job at doing just that, holding it in, but for how much longer? Although she looked upbeat throughout the game, she was rubbing her belly throughout. Her baby boy is ready to come out!

Although he admitted to cheating on her, it looks as if Eniko isn’t going anywhere anytime soon in their marriage. She posted a photo of the two of them three days ago on her Instagram, with the caption "So far kev is in the lead to see who baby Zo ends up looking like once he’s born..He basically has his whole damn face already! Lmao... either way he’ll be BEAUTIFUL! Just Praying for a happy & healthy baby..Come on Zo.. ♥ .”

Not only are things looking good for the two of them, but she also seems to have a great relationship with Kevin’s two children from a previous marriage. She shared a photo celebrating her stepson Hendrix’s tenth birthday (his mother is Kevin’s ex wife Torrei Hart) saying “You’re going to be the BEST big brother EVER!”

Does this mean it’s all smooth sailing for this embattled couple moving forward, or will their past issues become present once again?