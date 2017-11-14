Any Day Now
Heavily Pregnant Eniko Parrish Looks Ready To Pop Next To Cheater Husband Kevin Hart
Her expected due date with their first child is this coming week.
The arrival of Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish’s first child together looks like it will happen any day… or any minute now. They were spotted court side at a Clippers game last night, where her pregnant belly looked bigger than the basketballs they were using during the game! Her due date is expected to be this week, so how much more time will it be before she gives birth?
