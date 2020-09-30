The Hart family keeps on growing!

Eniko Hart gave birth to her second child with husband Kevin Hart, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart, on Tuesday, September 29. “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth,” Eniko wrote on Instagram the following day. “Welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more.”

The mother-of-two first announced her pregnancy in March with an Instagram post of her side profile, putting her baby bump on display. “BABY #2,” the 36-year-old wrote. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.”

Baby Kaori is Eniko’s second child and the comedian‘s fourth. The duo — who tied the knot in 2016 — welcomed their first child, Kenzo Kash Hart in 2017. The 41-year-old has two kids — Heaven Hart, 15, and Hendrix Hart, 12— from his previous marriage with Torrei Hart.

On Mother’s Day, the proud father revealed the sex of their baby to his 99.3M followers on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine,” Kevin wrote. “We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!

“God is unbelievable. We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.”

The Jumanji actor revealed in July that he enjoyed spending time with his pregnant wife — whom he cheated on while she was pregnant with their firstborn — and family while in quarantine. “It’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months,” he explained. “This is the first time that I’ve ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it’s been refreshing. She’s not getting on my nerves.”

“I’m excited. [I’m] about to be a family of six. Two girls, two boys, two dogs,” Kevin told Entertainment Tonight. “I would’ve never imagined this in a thousand years. It’s a beautiful thing. I’m blessed beyond my years. [I’m] just holding my breath and getting ready for what’s to come. That’s what I’m doing.”

While the Ride Along star took pleasure in documenting every second of his wife’s pregnancy at home, “trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep,” Eniko did not find it as amusing. “She’s saying I’m getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don’t fight it. But apparently, I’m annoying,” Kevin stated.

The actor opened up to Parents, prior to the birth of Kenzo, about the lessons fatherhood has taught him. “The education that comes with being a father is knowing how to be a friend as well. You never want to lose the lines of communication or put something in place where your kids think they can’t talk or come to you. I think I’ve done a good job at that,” he said. “The biggest thing is getting that trust in your kids so they feel they can always talk to you, and that’s something I want to have with my child that’s on the way.”

With much experience, Kevin is sure to be a great father to the newest addition to the Hart family!