Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott and the adorable Zooey Deschanel are the epitome of #CoupleGoals!

The unlikely duo fell in love with a little help from late-night talker James Corden in August 2019. The two were filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, where the Deschanel sisters — Zooey and Bones actress Emily Deschanel — were pitted against the Scott Brothers — Jonathan and his brother Drew.

The pair really hit it off, and from that moment on you could see a new fairy tale romance forming.

It was in October 2019, that the couple went Instagram official. The duo attended Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and both posted the same picture to their social media accounts, where Deschanel can be seen wrapped tight in Scott’s arms.

Since then, the couple have been happily navigating the “new normal” together during the ongoing quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” the 41-year-old HGTV star told PEOPLE in April. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

Deschanel is one half of the musical duo She & Him, with M. Ward. Scott has been very vocal about being a fan of the New Girl star’s music and has been spotted at several of her concerts. Other than being a great musician, the handyman says his girlfriend’s talents also include hairdressing — as she has been keeping his hair high and tight during the lockdown.

“She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” Scott gushed. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”

A couple that trusts each other to cut their hair and rock out together is the definition of #CoupleGoals.

OK! takes a look at their adorable romance below.