trending in COUPLES

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and fiancé Rick Leventhal lounging on the beach in Florida on Monday, December 30. The reality star showed off her bikini body in a black swimsuit, while her Fox News correspondent beau kicked back shirtless.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation