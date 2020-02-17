trending in NEWS

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice shared a cringeworthy Instagram video of himself partying with bikini-clad women in the Bahamas while dancing to daughter Milania‘s song on Sunday, February 16. The reality star originally took down the clip after getting criticism from fans, but decided to repost it because he’s learning about “living without fear.”

