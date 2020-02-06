trending in NEWS
- How JFK Jr. Ended Up Linked to a Death Threat Against Joe Biden
- Inside Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service — 'It's Important To Cry'
- Watch The 2020 Dew Tour Competitors Teach Us All The Snowboard Slang Words
- Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Late Daughter Gianna Bryant — 'God I Miss You'
- Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago 'Cut Her Whole Face’ & Has A Big Scar
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice weighed in on the recent photographs of ex Joe Giudice partying with women in Mexico on Wednesday, February 5. She also revealed that she’d be open to meeting and hanging out with any of Joe’s future girlfriends.
View this post on Instagram
The most stunning gift I’ve found this year is this photo pendant. They were able to take one of my favorite photos of my girls, and put it so beautifully on jewelry. I’m in love with this necklace, also, they added this special touch on the back, watch my stories to see! By visiting @picturesongold you can turn your favorite photo into a gift that the everyone will want to receive this year! I love that this piece of jewelry has a lifetime guarantee- you can wear it at all times in the shower, working out and they ship in ONE day right from their New York City store!!
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
View this post on Instagram
Therapeutic foot massage! 💦 🐟 💆♂️ My 👣 with these🐟🐟 🐟massaging equals ❤️#relaxing #longawaited
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
My kids got me into selfies #italy🇮🇹 💪😘
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
Trying on tight leather jacket to match my tight jeans this is the style here spandex
A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice) on
View this post on Instagram
I just found the most affordable and beautiful accessories on the @jessawadjewelry website! Check out @jessawadjewelry in this look I’m wearing her bracelet, earrings & rings! Great quality & so versatile! She contacted me and let me know you can use code Teresa10 for a discount on your order! check out my stories for additional looks! #jewelry #jewelrydesigner #jessawad
A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Joe Giudice
- Teresa Giudice
Sound off in the comments below!