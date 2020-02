Teresa and Joe decided to separate after 20 years of marriage in December 2019 after he moved to Italy following his release from an ICE detention center. They are on amicable terms, and Teresa is even open to meeting his future girlfriends . "We're doing good. First priority is [our] daughters, and that's it. I even told Joe, 'You know, when you find your significant other, I'll even come and hang out with you to make it good for my girls.' Obviously, if I'm fine with it, they'll be fine with it," Teresa said on Pop of the Morning on February 5.