Teresa Giudice revealed she believes Joe Giudice cheated on her early in their marriage when their eldest daughter Gia was just a baby in a clip of the Wednesday, February 12 episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality star accused Joe of cheating on the Bravo special Joe and Teresa Unlocked in October 2019, but apparently her suspicions of his infidelity go back decades.

