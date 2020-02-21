trending in NEWS
- Chrissy Teigen Confesses She Thought Luna Loved John Legend More As A Baby
- Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Shares Adorable Vacation Pics With Their Son
- Is Gigi Hadid Quitting Modeling To Start A Family?
- Jennifer Defends Teresa After She's Exposed For Instigating Hair Pulling Incident
- Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Diddy – ‘I’m A Woman In Grief’
Rihanna invited her closest family and friends to Mexico to help her celebrate her 32nd birthday on Thursday, February 20. The “Stay” songstress held a dinner complete with mariachi singers, tequila shots, and a dance party, and the festivities carried on until the wee hours of the morning. It’s unclear if rumored beau A$AP Rocky is on the trip, as he wasn’t featured in any social media posts from her pals.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
View this post on Instagram
Limited Edition #SavageXCLF styles are out now at savagex.com/clf .... I started @claralionelfdn because I believe in people having a chance at a better life through health, education and proactive measures to emergency response. You can donate and contribute to our mission simply by picking up these exclusive @savagexfenty pieces- out now!
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- rihanna
Sound off in the comments below!