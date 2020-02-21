trending in NEWS

Rihanna invited her closest family and friends to Mexico to help her celebrate her 32nd birthday on Thursday, February 20. The “Stay” songstress held a dinner complete with mariachi singers, tequila shots, and a dance party, and the festivities carried on until the wee hours of the morning. It’s unclear if rumored beau A$AP Rocky is on the trip, as he wasn’t featured in any social media posts from her pals.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation