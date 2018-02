He captioned the photo, "Seeking shoulder pain relief and my cap and gown reminds me of the days at the salon getting frosted tips."

Fortunately, the TV host looked in good spirits, though it hasn't been the best of months for him.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest,” a network spokesperson said.

The spokesperson continued, “The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”