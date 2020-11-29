This time of the year, we’d generally pack our stuff and fly home to sit around our family table for Thanksgiving. However, things are a bit different his year with a raging pandemic happening. Instead, there’s one vacation that you can really enjoy without having to go through the guilt of it being a superspreader event.

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO HAS 2 CHARGES DROPPED IN JEN HARLEY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE

Yes, we are talking about hanging out with the cast of Jersey Shore — from your home. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns for season 4 and was all filmed in a quarantine bubble. But there was one person missing — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who said she wanted to focus on her family and not be a part of the MTV show anymore.

OK! chatted with the cast about what we can expect throughout the upcoming season. Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the secrets and drama-filled moments.