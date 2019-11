Photo credit: Shutterstock

She continued, "I don’t have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we’re viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It’s just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”