trending in REALITY TV
- Denise Richards Shares Update On Where She Stands With Her 'RHOBH' Castmates
- Inside Cate Lowell & Tyler Baltierra's Daughter Vaeda's First Birthday Party!
- Katy Perry Thanks First Responders After Scary Ordeal On ‘American Idol’ Set
- Kenya Says NeNe Treats Her Fans 'Horribly'
- David Eason Shares An Intimate Photo Of Jenelle Evans In The Bathtub
Mercedes “MJ” Javid has high hopes for strengthening her friendship with Shahs of Sunset costar Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. The real estate agent recently opened up about the Wusah founder’s pregnancy and impeding motherhood. MJ got candid about how she wishes Golnesa’s pregnancy will fix their relationship.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight on a new episode of #Shahs we get a tiny glimpse into the labor and delivery of baby Shams Francis coming into the world. This photo was taken when the ICU nurse snuck me off the ICU wing and wheeled me with my IV into the nursery to hold Shams for 30 minutes before I had to go back to ICU again.. I had no idea how to hold him because he was so little, born 3 and half weeks early. I was afraid to break him. I was on another level of life ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏 To think there was a possibility I could not be there to ever meet him. God is Great
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for loving me, supporting me and encouraging me to do, and be better everyday. I love you @theadamneely Happy 4th Anniversary❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂🥂 😘😘😘 #shahs #marriedlife #shahsofsunset #rezabeobsessed #rezafarahan #bravo #married
A post shared by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on
View this post on Instagram
#fabfitfunpartner #fabfitfun The Winter Box from @fabfitfun is finally here and I’m so excited! The value in this box is insane! With brands like Kate somerville, rodial, makeup eraser, dry bar, you can’t go wrong. You guys need this box and you can get it for $10 off with my code “MJ” at FabFitFun.com
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!