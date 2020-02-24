trending in REALITY TV

Mercedes “MJ” Javid has high hopes for strengthening her friendship with Shahs of Sunset costar Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. The real estate agent recently opened up about the Wusah founder’s pregnancy and impeding motherhood. MJ got candid about how she wishes Golnesa’s pregnancy will fix their relationship.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation