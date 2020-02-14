She continued, "It will be premiering soon as part of the Westwood One podcast family. My Whoop It Up podcast will cover behind-the-scenes stories you've never seen on Real Housewives, my takes on pop culture, and the issues I really care about. Every episode will also have expert information about financial planning and security that everybody needs to know more about. Keep following me to find out which day we'll be airing and to listen. All you have to do is take your phone, go to Apple podcast, and subscribe to my super fun Whoop It Up podcast. I promise you're going to love it, and I'm going to love bringing it to you. I can't wait to share everything with you. Don't forget to subscribe."