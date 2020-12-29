Colombian artist Maluma has taken the music world by storm! Having collaborated with iconic artists such as Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and The Weeknd, the Latin superstar is known for his romantic voice and his incredibly fit body.

Citing his influences as Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson, the 26-year-old sensation has taken urban pop to new heights. Maluma recently won the 2020 MTV Video Music Award for Best Latino Artist, beating out music greats such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Karol G.

Multiple of his music videos have been viewed over a billion times on YouTube, where women (and men) are lusting over his incredible vocals… and his rock-hard abs.

Maluma isn’t afraid to flaunt his body in his videos or on social media.

Scroll through to see Maluma’s sexiest pics on the ‘Gram.