NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Over It

Tamar Braxton Deletes Her Instagram After Volatile Split From Her Ex Vincent Herbert

January 3, 2018 14:57PM

The singer’s Facebook and Twitter pages so far remain intact.

Tamar Braxton has been really going through it ever since she first announced that she was divorcing from her husband Vincent Herbert back in October. And now she’s deleted her Instagram! Click through to find out all the details behind why she shut down her popular page.

Tamar Braxton Deletes Her Instagram After Volatile Split From Her Ex Vincent Herbert

Back to intro
1/7
The singer’s loyal Instagram followers might have suspected something wasn’t right when on Saturday she wrote that a woman told her that her estranged husband got her pregnant.
Fans were quick to point fingers, targeting Basketball Wives L.A. star Laura Govan, who has since denied the rumor (as did Vincent).
Though the 40-year-old and her ex did spend NYE together with their 4-year-old son Logan (and they were spotted at LAX on Tuesday), she was quick to respond to judgmental followers that the quality time was for the sake of their child.
The day before she deleted her Instagram, she wrote "NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!" she wrote. "Angry or not…it's about my SON!!"
She was not done, adding "P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he's NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I've made LOTS of mistakes and I'm just trying to be a better person."
Though Tamar has aired out a lot of her dirty laundry, citing alleged spousal abuse, the former co-host of The Real may now be keeping a lower profile. However, her Twitter and Facebook pages remain active.
What do you think of Tamar deleting her Instagram? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS