Having a sexual relationship with an underage student is a shocking exploitation of the power struggle between adults and children.

In some cases, they involve principals, gym teachers and counselors. What these well-known cases all share in common is an attractive young female teacher being accused of committing crimes involving the children they are responsible for.

The world was stunned earlier this week, when Rochelle Cressman pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student for seven months. Cressman appeared in court on Tuesday, November 10, on three counts of statutory sexual assault with a teenager.

As the case unfolded in court, Pennsylvania State Police revealed that the sexual relationship was, indeed, initiated by the adult, who continuously abused the unidentified boy from September 2018 through April 2019.

Cressman is not alone in committing acts of sexual deviance with underage children. From Mary Kay Letourneau to Pamela Smart, here are a handful of horrific crimes that have played out for the world to see.

OK! takes a look at teachers who put their moral compass aside to have sex with their students.