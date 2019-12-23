trending in REALITY TV

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice‘s reunion in Italy and their sad last days before their split play out in the new Real Housewives of New Jersey midseason trailer. In the clip, the reality star and daughters Gia, GabriellaMilania, and Audriana head overseas to see Joe for the first time since his release from prison and ICE custody, and tensions are high between the estranged spouses.

 

 

