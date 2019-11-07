Jeannie Mai is showing her support for T.I. following his controversial revelation. On a recent podcast episode, the rapper, 39, admitted that he takes his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist in order to check that she is still a virgin and that her hymen is intact. T.I. quickly faced backlash over his admission and fans accused him of being overly possessive and inappropriate. However, during the Thursday, November 7 episode of The Real, Jeannie, 40, told her cohosts that she was on his side.
