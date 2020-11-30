The long-awaited question of “who killed Elena Alvez?” has finally been answered, and fans were left speechless. The six-part murder mystery series had viewers on the edge of their seats as they followed married couple, Jonathan and Grace Fraser — played by Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, respectively — who found themselves at the center of a murder trial due to Jonathan’s affair with the victim, Elena.

HBO’S THRILLER ‘THE UNDOING’ BREAKS THE INTERNET: 6 THEORIES ON WHODUNNIT

While all the main characters — from Jonathan and Grace’s child, Henry, to Grace’s father, Franklin — seemed to be a plausible choice for who could’ve murdered Elena, the final reveal was full of twists and turns that no one saw coming. All signs pointed to Jonathan throughout the series, yet fans continued to predict every other character to be the culprit of the heinous crime. However, the finale made it inexcusably clear that Jonathan was not only the murderer but also a sociopath.

When cross-examined, Jonathan admitted to getting his bloody suit cleaned the day after Elena’s murder. Once Grace realized her husband most likely murdered his mistress, she plotted to take the stand after feeding private intel to the prosecution.

In flashbacks, it was revealed how Jonathan killed Elena that night in her studio. Jonathan’s sociopathic tendencies really came to light when he kidnapped his son and speedily drove him to a bridge as the cops chased after them. When asked by his son if he actually murdered Elena, Jonathan revealed that only one part of him did the crime, showing his split personality.

REESE, MINDY & MARISKA ARE *SCREEN* QUEENS: SEE THE WEALTHIEST WOMEN ON TV

After viewers finally learned the truth, they took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the jaw-dropping ending of the hit HBO series. Scroll through the gallery below to see what fans had to say about that *killer* conclusion.